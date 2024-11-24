How to watch New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins time, TV channel, live stream
In a classic AFC East showdown, the New England Patriots will visit Hard Rock Stadium and take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 pm EST this Sunday.
The New England Patriots have had an up and down past couple of weeks with 2 wins and 2 losses in their last 4 games. After a revenge win against division rival, the New York Jets, the Patriots lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots then soundly defeated the Chicago Bears 19-3 but lost another one-score game to the Los Angeles Rams. They will look to develop young rookie QB Drake Maye for the future due to a low chance of making the playoffs this year.
The Miami Dolphins are currently on a 2-game winning streak after losing their first two games with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa back from injury. The whole offense seems to depend on if Tua plays or not, but the Dolphins WR duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle continue to struggle this season even with the starting QB back. Hopefully, the Dolphins can pick it up and make a run for the playoffs.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-7.5)
O/U: 46
