How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin volleyball, time, channel, free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers will square off against the No. 7 Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten volleyball clash on Friday night in Madison. This matchup brings two of the most dominant teams in college volleyball face-to-face, with a rivalry that has grown immensely over the years. When it comes to the Big Ten, no rivalry in volleyball has delivered quite like Nebraska vs. Wisconsin.
Nebraska and Wisconsin together account for the last five Big Ten championships, consistently showcasing why they’re among the best in the NCAA. The Huskers remain undefeated in conference play this season, while the Badgers have suffered just a single loss, making this game pivotal in the race for the Big Ten title.
Both teams bring high-level skill, intensity, and passion to the court, making this game a must-watch for college volleyball fans everywhere.
#2 Nebraska vs. #7 Wisconsin
- Date: Friday, November 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
