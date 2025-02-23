How to Watch NBA Games on Sunday: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Free Trial, Knicks, Celtics, Warriors
Watch NBA on Sunday
- Date: Sunday, February 23rd
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBA.TV
A full slate of NBA games on Sunday, February 23rd, kicks off with a huge Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. There are ten games in total for fans to enjoy, featuring many of the best teams in the league.
Nationally Televised Games:
These games are avalable to stream with a basic FuboTV package on ESPN and ABC
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns head to the TD Garden to take on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a game that could have a lot to do with determining who ends up with the two-seed in the East. New York is currently three games back from Boston for second in the conference standings.
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors
Both of these teams are clawing for a playoff spot in the West, with Dallas currently holding a one-and-a-half-game lead over Golden State. If the season ended today, they would be play-in teams, but there is an opportunity to rise in the standings and avoid the one-game playoff.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Two of the top teams in the league, record-wise, will face off in this one. Memphis is second in the West, while Cleveland is first in the East. Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, two of the most dynamic players in the NBA, should go head-to-head in this one.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves
In a typical season, the Thunder would have the best record in the NBA, but the Cavaliers are also on a historic pace. Still, Oklahoma City has a massive lead in the West and should lock up the top seed by season's end. They face the difficult challenge of trying to contain Anthony Edwards and a hungry Minnesota team.
Locally Broadcasted Games:
These games are avalible to stream with an NBA.TV subscription on FuboTV
LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic
Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans
