How to Watch NBA Games on Friday: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Lakers vs Clippers, Celtics vs Cavaliers
- Date: Friday, February 28th
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBA.TV
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch live for free) NBA.TV (try for free)
A full slate of NBA games on Friday, February 28th, kicks off with a huge Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, and is capped off with a cross-town rivalry matchup between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. There are ten games in total for fans to enjoy, featuring many of the best teams in the league.
Nationally Televised Games:
These games are available to stream with a basic FuboTV package on ESPN
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics
The Cavaliers have the best record in the Eastern Conference by six and a half games over the Celtics and will look to show the defending champs that they are the team to beat this year in the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell had a poor shooting night the last time out, but will look to turn it around in this matchup. He is averaging 24 points per game this season. Jayson Tatum leads Boston with over 26 points a night and is coming off a 27-point, 6-rebound performance.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cavaliers (+105) vs Celtics (-125)
Spread: BOS -1.5
O/U: 233.5
LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Any time the two Los Angeles teams match up against each other, it is must-see NBA basketball. Luka Doncic will get his first taste of this city rivalry. The superstar point guard has been somewhat up and down since joining the Lakers, shooting under 25 percent from three and 37 percent from the field, but he is still filling the stat sheet in all areas. The Clippers will rely on James Harden to counter the pace set by Doncic and LeBron James. Harden made the All-Star team this year, leading the Clippers to a 32-26 record.
Clippers (-195) vs Lakers (+165)
Spread: LAC -4.5
O/U: 219.5
Locally Broadcasted Games:
These games are avalible to stream with an NBA.TV subscription on FuboTV
Denver @ Detroit
7:00 PM
Line: DEN -1.5
O/U: 238.5
Oklahoma City @ Atlanta
7:30 PM
Line: OKC -11.5
O/U: 245.5
Portland @ Brooklyn
7:30 PM
Line: POR -2.5
O/U: 220.5
Indiana @ Miami
8:00 PM
Line: IND -4.5
O/U: 224.5
Toronto @ Chicago
8:00 PM
Line: CHI -2.5
O/U: 232.5
New York @ Memphis
8:00 PM
Line: MEM -4.5
O/U: 244.5
New Orleans @ Phoenix
9:00 PM
Line: PHX -8.5
O/U: 233.5
Minnesota @ Utah
9:30 PM
Line: MIN -4.5
O/U: 225.5
