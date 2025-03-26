How to Watch NBA Basketball on Wednesday: Live Stream Lakers vs Pacers, Celtics vs Suns, TV Channel
Watch NBA Basketball on Wednesday
- Date: Wednesday, March 26th
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NBA League Pass
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch live for free) NBA League Pass (try for free)
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
This slate of NBA games on Wednesday, March 26th, features a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers as well as the Boston Celtics versus the Phoenix Suns. There are six games in total for fans to enjoy, featuring many of the best teams in the league and superstar players like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Nationally Televised Games:
These games are available to stream with a basic FuboTV package on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) (7:30 PM EST)
The Lakers need to get back on track after losing three games in a row. Luka Doncic has been fantastic since coming to Los Angeles, and has scored at least 30 points in five out of his last six games. LeBron James returned to action two games ago from injury and is questionable to play.
Indiana will look to stay hot, having won their last five games. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and also had 11 assists in their previous 119-103 win over Minnesota, making it eleven straight games of double-digit points and assists for the Pacers' star point guard.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lakers (-120) vs Pacers (EVEN)
Spread: LAL -1.5
O/U: 234.5
Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) (10 PM EST)
Boston could be without Jayson Tatum, who rolled his ankle in their previous game. Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists this season, and it would be a significant blow to the Celtics if he is forced to miss time.
The Suns are finally getting things together, having won four straight. Kevin Durant has 80 points over the last two games for Phoenix, and the two-time NBA champion will look to keep it going as his team makes a push for the playoffs. They are currently the tenth seed in the West.
Celtics (-155) vs Suns (+135)
Spread: BOS -3.5
O/U: 223.5
Locally Broadcasted Games:
These games are avalible to stream with an NBA League Pass subscription on FuboTV
Wizards vs 76ers
7:00 PM EST
Line: PHI -2.5
O/U: 229.5
Raptors vs Nets
7:30 PM EST
Line: BKN -2.5
O/U: 214.5
Clippers vs Knicks
7:30 PM EST
Line: LAC -2.5
O/U: 217.5
Bucks vs Nuggets
9:00 PM EST
Line: DEN -4.5
O/U: 225.5
These are great NBA basketball matchups, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on NBA.TV