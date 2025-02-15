How to Watch NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game: Live Stream 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, TV Channel
The NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game will take place on Friday, February 14th, as part of NBA All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center, featuring the league's next up-and-coming players.
This is always a great event to see some of the young future stars in the NBA display their talents on a bigger stage. In recent years Bennedict Mathurin, Jose Alvarado, Cade Cunningham, and Miles Bridges have taken home the MVP honors.
This year's version of the event separates the players into four teams who will compete for a chance to advance and play against the All-Stars on Sunday night. The Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, headline Team Mitch, as fans get to see the two play with each other for the first time against other NBA talent. Other notable players include Stephon Castle, Keyonte George, Dalton Knecht, Scoot Henderson, and the top two picks in this year's draft, Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.
This is a great NBA All-Star Weekend event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game
- Date: Friday, February 14th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: SLING (watch live)