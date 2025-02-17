How to Watch NBA All-Star Game: Live Stream 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, TV Channel, Odds
2025 NBA All-Star Game
- Date: Sunday, February 16th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TruTV
- Live Stream: SLING (watch live)
WATCH: NBA All-Star Game Live | Stream on SLING
The NBA All-Star Game will all take place on Sunday, February 16th, and will be the last event of NBA All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center, featuring the best of the best stars the league has to offer.
Looking to change things up, the NBA has decided to go with a new format this season. Instead of two separate teams, the players have been broken off into three teams of eight and will compete in a tournament-style mini-bracket. The fourth team competing is the winner of the Rising Stars Game from Friday night.
Team Shaq went with the "OGs" and focused his picks on the players that have already been established in the league for a long time. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are reunited once again as teammates after leading the United States Olympic team to a gold medal last Summer.
Charles Barkley picked all of the international stars, including MVP front runners Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, while Kenny Smith went with youth, grabbing Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards with his first two picks.
Team Candace has something to prove as the massive underdog of the four teams. Stephon Castle and Dalton Knecht played well on Friday, but the level of competition just skyrocketed now that they have to go against the All-Stars.
This is the pinnacle of NBA All-Star Weekend events, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Schedule
Game 1: Kenny’s Young Stars vs. Chuck’s Global Stars
Game 2: Shaq’s OGs vs. Candace’s Rising Stars
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kenny’s Young Stars (+3.5) vs. Chuck’s Global Stars (-3.5)
Shaq’s OGs (-6.5) vs. Candace’s Rising Stars (+6.5)
Tournament Winner:
Team Shaq +105
Team Chuck +160
Team Kenny +350
Team Candace +1100