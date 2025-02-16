How to Watch NBA 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk, Skills Challenge: Live Stream 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, TV Channel
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: SLING (watch live)
WATCH: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge Live
The NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge will all take place on Saturday, February 15th, as part of NBA All-Star Weekend at the Chase Center, featuring the biggest stars in the league.
Mac McClung returns to the Slam Dunk Contest looking to defend his title and become the first player to ever win three years in a row. Nat Robinson is the only other player to ever win three times, so there is a lot of history on the line for McClung tonight. Stephon Castle, who was the Rising Stars Game MVP, as well as Matas Buzelis and Andre Jackson Jr., will all look to dethrone the reigning champion.
The 3-Point Contest has gained a lot more attention in recent years because of how much more prevalent the shot is in today's game, and it also brings out the star players. Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Tyler Herro, Darius Garland, and Cade Cunningham will all be taking part in the competition as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday night, so there is plenty of firepower this year once again. Lillard, as the back-to-back champ, will look to make history like McClung, as he tries to become the third player to ever win three times
These are great NBA All-Star Weekend events, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, and Skills Challenge Live
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
3-Point Contest:
Damian Lillard +240
Buddy Hield +480
Norman Powell +480
Tyler Herro +500
Darius Garland +600
Jalen Brunson +850
Cam Johnson +900
Cade Cunningham +1400
Slam Dunk Contest:
Mac McClung -190
Andre Jackson Jr. +550
Matas Buzelis +600
Stephon Castle +600
Skills Challenge:
Team Cavs +200
Team Spurs +220
Team Warriors +230
Team Rooks +430