How to watch Navy vs Notre Dame, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the undefeated No. 24 Navy Midshipmen will meet on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WATCH: #12 Notre Dame at #24 Navy Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Fighting Irish come into this game fresh off a dominant 31-13 win over Georgia Tech. Notre Dame is 6-1 and chasing a potential College Football Playoff berth, they can't afford to stumble against a hungry Navy team.
Meanwhile, Navy is on an impressive run this season, entering the game with a perfect 6-0 record after dismantling Charlotte 51-17 in their last outing. Known for their relentless ground attack and disciplined style of play, Navy will look to wear down Notre Dame’s defense and keep their undefeated record intact.
WATCH: #12 Notre Dame at #24 Navy Live | Stream free on Fubo
#12 Notre Dame vs. #24 Navy
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Notre Dame (-14) vs. Navy
O/U: 50.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.