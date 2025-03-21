The Big Lead

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs Duke Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds

Catch all the NCAA Tournament action between the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Duke Blue Devils in this Round of 64 March Madness matchup live on Friday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Round of 64: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs Duke Blue Devils

  • Date: Friday, March 21st
  • Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

WATCH: Mount St. Mary's vs Duke Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, March 21st, at the Lenovo Center in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.

Mount St. Mary's has been on a solid run, winning their last four games on their way to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship. Dallas Hobbs led the team in their 63-49 title game win with 18 points as the Mountaineers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Now the competition gets much tougher for Mount St. Mary's as they look to pull off the upset against No. 1 seed Duke.

Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils into the tournament. Flagg has been the best player in college basketball this season, but he suffered an ankle injury in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament that forced him to sit out of Duke's last two games. The superstar freshman will return to action here as he looks to lead his team through the East Region bracket. Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: March Madness Live | Stream free on Fubo

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Mount St. Mary's: +3000

Duke: -50000

Spread: Duke -32.5

O/U: 140.5

Home/CBB