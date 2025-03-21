How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs Duke Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Round of 64: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs Duke Blue Devils
- Date: Friday, March 21st
- Time: 2:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, March 21st, at the Lenovo Center in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.
Mount St. Mary's has been on a solid run, winning their last four games on their way to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship. Dallas Hobbs led the team in their 63-49 title game win with 18 points as the Mountaineers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Now the competition gets much tougher for Mount St. Mary's as they look to pull off the upset against No. 1 seed Duke.
Cooper Flagg leads the Blue Devils into the tournament. Flagg has been the best player in college basketball this season, but he suffered an ankle injury in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament that forced him to sit out of Duke's last two games. The superstar freshman will return to action here as he looks to lead his team through the East Region bracket. Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mount St. Mary's: +3000
Duke: -50000
Spread: Duke -32.5
O/U: 140.5