How to Watch MNF Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Detroit Lions will face the San Francisco 49ers in week 17 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium on December 30th.
WATCH: Lions vs 49ers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Lions will try to keep pace with the Vikings, who are currently in first place after their win over the Packers. Injuries have decimated Detriot, but they still remain one of the top teams in the NFC with a 13-2 record. If they win their next two games, the Lions will secure the first-round bye in the playoffs.
The 49ers will look to play spoiler. It has not been the season anyone was hoping for in San Francisco, but they are still talented enough to beat any team and would love to steal a game from the Lions. Isaac Guerendo should lead the charge tonight, as the 49ers have lost their top three players at the running back position.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Lions vs 49ers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Monday, December 30th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lions (-200) vs 49ers (+170)
Spread: DET -3.5
O/U: 50.5