How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans, free live stream, channel
The Minnesota Vikings will travel south to Tennessee to take on the Titans in this 1 pm ET showdown Sunday afternoon.
Despite getting a win, the Minnesota Vikings are coming off one of their worst performances of the season. QB Sam Darnold threw 3 interceptions in the 12-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Vikings kicker, John Parker Romo, ended up having all of the team's points. The 7-2 Vikings are 2-2 in the last 4 weeks after a hot 5-0 start. They will look to bounce back this week on the road.
The Tennessee Titans were outplayed by the Los Angeles Chargers last week in a 27-17 loss. One of the more positive signs was a solid connection between young QB Will Levis and WR Calvin Ridley. They connected for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Titans are currently 2-7, and do not look like they will make the playoffs this year.
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings (-6) at Tennessee Titans
O/U: 39.5
