How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Tennessee Titans, free live stream, channel

Catch all the Week 11 NFL action on Sunday between the Vikings and Titans.

By Maceo Gifford

The Minnesota Vikings will travel south to Tennessee to take on the Titans in this 1 pm ET showdown Sunday afternoon.

Despite getting a win, the Minnesota Vikings are coming off one of their worst performances of the season. QB Sam Darnold threw 3 interceptions in the 12-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the Vikings kicker, John Parker Romo, ended up having all of the team's points. The 7-2 Vikings are 2-2 in the last 4 weeks after a hot 5-0 start. They will look to bounce back this week on the road.

The Tennessee Titans were outplayed by the Los Angeles Chargers last week in a 27-17 loss. One of the more positive signs was a solid connection between young QB Will Levis and WR Calvin Ridley. They connected for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Titans are currently 2-7, and do not look like they will make the playoffs this year.

