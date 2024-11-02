How to watch Michigan State vs Indiana on ESPN+ on Saturday, kickoff time
By Kilty Cleary
The unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers are set for another Big Ten clash this Saturday when they take on the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
Indiana is coming off an impressive 31-17 victory over the Washington Huskies, showing their dominance on both sides of the ball. The Hoosiers have been on a roll all season, and with an 8-0 record, they’re eager to stay in the playoff hunt and solidify their standing as one of the top teams in the country.
WATCH: Michigan State vs Indiana Live | Stream on ESPN+
Michigan State, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a tough 24-17 loss to in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. The Spartans are at .500 with a 4-4 record and will be highly motivated to end Indiana’s winning streak.
WATCH: Michigan State vs Indiana Live | Stream on ESPN+
Michigan State vs. #13 Indiana
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Michigan State vs. Indiana
O/U: 48.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.