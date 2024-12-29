How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Miami Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns in week 17 of the NFL season at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, December 29th.
The Dolphins still have a puncher's chance to make the playoffs if they win out and get some help, but they will have to do so in this matchup without Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami quarterback is dealing with a hip injury and will likely have to sit. They are 7-8 on the season.
The Browns have dealt with a number of injuries as well and find themselves at 3-12 on the year. Jerry Jeudy has had somewhat of a breakout in now his fifth NFL season, with 1,072 yards and four touchdowns. He will play a big role against Miami.
Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dolphins (-175) vs Browns (+150)
Spread: MIA -3
O/U: 33.5