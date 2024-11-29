How to watch Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers time, TV channel, live stream
The Thanksgiving Night Game will have big playoff implications as the Green Bay Packers will host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field at 8:20 pm ET.
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a big revenge game against an injury-ridden San Fransisco 49ers team in which they won by 28 points. The good news for the Packers is their amazing 8-3 record so far this season, but the only problem is that they play in the NFC North, which has turned out to be the best division in the NFL. They are 3rd place in the division behind the 10-1 Detroit Lions and the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay Packers should still manage to snag a wild-card spot in the NFC playoffs,
Don't let the 5-6 record fool you because the Miami Dolphins look like one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Since coming back from injury, QB Tua Tagovailoa has a TD-INT ratio of 11-1, and has thrown over 200 yards in every game. The Dolphins are currently on a 3-game win streak and are slowly sneaking back into the AFC playoff picture. They most likely will not take the AFC East away from the 9-2 Buffalo Bills, but they have a chance to steal a Wild Card spot in a couple of weeks.
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers
- Date: Thursday, November 28
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (-3.5)
O/U: 47.5
