How to Watch Mexico Open Without Cable: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Mexico Open
- Date: Thursday, February 20th - Sunday, February 23rd
- TV Channel: NBC, ESPN+
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for FREE) ESPN+ (WATCH)
The PGA Tour kicks off the Mexico Open on Thursday, February 20th, and will run until Sunday, February 23rd, at Vidanta Vallarta.
This tournament has a seven-million-dollar prize pool and features golfers such as Akshay Bhatia, Rasmus Hojgaard, Samuel Stevens, Stephan Jaeger, and Jack Knapp. Knapp edged out Sami Valimaki for the win last year at this event with a total score of 19-under. He got particularly hot on the second and third days, shooting 64 and 63, respectively.
Harry Hall and Jeremy Paul got out to an early lead on day one, posting scorers of seven under par. They will be tied heading into day two with plenty of other golfers still playing round one. Hojgaard and Bhatia have played well recently and enter as the favorites to take home the top prize this weekend.
This is a great event for any golf fans, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mexico Open Winner:
Akshay Bhatia +1400
Rasmus Hojgaard +2000
Samuel Stevens +2200
Kurt Kitayama +2200
Michael Kim +2500
Patrick Rodgers +2500
Harry Hall +2800
Taylor Moore +3000
Stephan Jaeger +3000
Aaron Rai +3300
Beau Hossler +3300
Ben Griffin +3500
Niklas Norgaard +4000
Kevin Yu +4000
Alex Smalley +4500
Jake Knapp +4500