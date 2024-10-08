How to watch Mets vs. Phillies, free live stream in NLDS Game 3 on Tuesday
By Kilty Cleary
The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will face off in Game 3 of their NLDS series Tuesday night at Citi Field. With the series tied 1-1, both teams will be looking to take control of the series tonight.
The Phillies are coming off an incredible 7-6 victory on Sunday, leveling the series and giving them some momentum as they hit the road for Game 3. Philadelphia’s offense came alive late, with Nick Castellanos playing the hero. His walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 9th capped off a wild game that saw both teams trading punches.
Meanwhile, the Mets showed plenty of fight. Mark Vientos had a huge game, going 3-for-4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs, including a 2-run homer to tie the game in the 9th inning. Despite the late surge, New York couldn’t hold off Philadelphia, and now the pressure shifts to their home turf for Game 3.
Projected Starters: Nola vs. Manaea
The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound for Game 3. Nola has been a rock for Philadelphia. On the flip side, the Mets will counter with Sean Manaea, who will look to give New York a lift in front of their home crowd at Citi Field.
NLDS Game 3: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Mets (-110) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-110)
O/U: 7
