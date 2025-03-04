How to Watch Mets vs Cardinals Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Mets vs Cardinals Live | Stream on Fubo
The New York Mets will face the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, March 4th, at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
Juan Soto is already showing Mets' fans why they should be excited about his arrival. Through four games, Soto is batting .375 with two home runs and four RBIs. His addition to New York's lineup will make for a dangerous top of the order for opposing pitchers to get out. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos should feast with the presence of Soto lurking.
Willson Contreras already seems to be in midseason form with five hits in his first nine at-bats of 2025. Contreras has hit 35 home runs while batting .263 at the plate for the Cardinals in two seasons since coming over from the Cubs. He can be a huge contributor this season if he can stay healthy, after only playing in 84 games last year.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.