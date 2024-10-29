How to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves, live stream, TV channel for Tuesday night
By Kilty Cleary
It’s a Western Conference Finals rematch on Tuesday night when the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Both teams are holding their opponents to fewer than 110 points in their wins so far, so we could see a grind-it-out style from these Western foes. The Mavs’ defense has tightened up early in the season, while Minnesota’s forcing turnovers like they’ve got magnets on their hands.
This will be a great night of NBA basketball, here is everything you need to know to catch the action:
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date: Tuesday, October 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Sling (Watch Now)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5)
O/U: 220.5
