How to Watch Mavericks vs Kings: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial

How to Watch Mavericks vs Kings: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds
Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings
- Date: Wednesday, April 16th
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
WATCH: Mavericks vs Kings Live
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Sacramento Kings in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, April 16th.
Dallas will hope on the back of Anthony Davis in this game with the hope that he can lead them to the first round of the playoffs. Davis has averaged 24.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game this month, and they will need a monster performance out of him to overcome injuries to some of their key players, such as Kyrie Irving.
The Kings get home-court advantage in this must-win scenario thanks to finishing one game ahead of Dallas in the standings. The trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine could be tough to handle as a three-headed scoring monster. If they are able to win two games and survive the Play-In, they will have a decent chance to make some noise during a seven-game series.
This is a great NBA matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mavericks: +175
Kings: -210
Spread: SAC -5.5
O/U: 213.5