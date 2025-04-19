How to Watch Mavericks vs Grizzlies: Live Stream NBA Play-In Tournament, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies
- Date: Friday, April 18th
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Mavericks vs Grizzlies Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup at the FedExForum on Friday, April 18th.
The Mavericks pulled off the upset over the Kings, officially ending Sacramento's season. Anthony Davis led the way with 27 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Dallas will now have to once again beat a team that finished higher in the standings if they want to advance.
Memphis will go as far as Ja Morant takes them, and his 22 points in their first Play-In game against the Warriors will probably not cut it in this matchup. Morant needs to be a superstar for the Grizzlies to have a chance this postseason. If he comes up big here, they will likely find themselves in a seven-game series with the Thunder.
This is a great NBA matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mavericks: +210
Grizzlies: -250
Spread: MEM -6.5
O/U: 220.5