How to Watch Mariners vs Cubs Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Seattle Mariners vs Chicago Cubs
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network, Root Sports Northwest
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The Seattle Mariners will face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, March 8th, at Sloan Park in this Cactus League Spring Training matchup.
The Mariners' top slugger Julio Rodriguez has hit two home runs already this spring, and despite having a .211 batting average, he has an OPS over .900. At only 24 years old, Rodriguez is one of the biggest rising stars in the sport having hit 80 home runs while stealing 84 bases in his first three big league season. Seattle is 5-9 in Cactus League play.
Gage Workman is trying to punch his ticket onto the regular season roster with an impressive camp so far. In 26 at-bats, Workman is batting .385 with three home runs, eleven RBIs, and six runs scored. If he keeps it up, he might get his first crack at MLB service time in Chicago. The Cubs are 9-3 this spring.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mariners: EVEN
Cubs: -125
O/U: OFF