How to Watch Major League Rugby: Live Stream MLR Games All Season, TV Channel, Schedule
Major League Rugby will be in full effect starting Saturday, February 15th, and will go all the way until June 8th during the seventh official season of MLR.
WATCH: Major League Rugby Live | Stream on ESPN+
The original teams when the league was formed in 2018 were the Houston SaberCats, the New Orleans Gold, the San Diego Legion, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Utah Warriors. Since then, the New England Free Jacks, Old Glory DC, Rugby FC Los Angeles, the Chicago Hounds, Miami Sharks, and Anthem RC have all joined, bringing the total to eleven teams.
The New England Free Jackets have been on a bit of a run, winning back-to-back championships. If they can pull it off this year, they will become the first team to win three MLR titles in a row. Maybe their rival, who lost to them in the championship last year, the Seattle Seawolves, will have something to say about that.
These are great games for rugby fans, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Major League Rugby Live | Stream on ESPN+
Major League Rugby
- Start Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch live)
Opening Weekend Schedule:
Saturday, February 15th
Miami Sharks vs Old Glory DC
5 PM EST
NOLA Gold vs Anthem RC
7 PM EST
Houston SaberCats vs Chicago Hounds
8 PM EST
RFCLA vs New England Free Jacks
9 PM EST
Sunday, February 16th
San Diego Legion vs Seattle Seawolves
5 PM EST