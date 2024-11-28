How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, free live stream, TV channel
Get ready for one of America’s most cherished holiday traditions as the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over the streets of New York City on Thursday, November 28. With its signature mix of towering balloons, dazzling floats, and star-studded performances, this year’s parade promises to be the ultimate kickoff to the holiday season.
This year’s lineup is stacked with all the makings of a perfect Thanksgiving morning. Parade-goers and TV viewers alike will be treated to 17 beloved character balloons, including some familiar faces soaring high above the Big Apple.
Add in 22 elaborate floats that bring imagination to life, 15 heritage and novelty balloons showcasing classic charm, and 11 marching bands bringing the beat to the streets, and this parade will be nothing short of spectacular.
How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:
- Date: Thursday, November 28
- Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Expect show-stopping performances from marching bands, dynamic dance groups, and top music stars as they light up 34th Street. The lineup is pure holiday magic:
- Jennifer Hudson
- Kylie Minogue
- Billy Porter
- Loud Luxury
- Cynthia Erivo
- Cole Escola
Once again, NBC’s "Today" show personalities Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host the live broadcast. Their lively commentary and undeniable chemistry make them the perfect guides for this festive journey through Manhattan.
