How to Watch Luka Doncic Lakers Games: Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Luka Doncic is officially a Los Angeles Laker, bringing lots of excitement to the NBA and one of its premier franchises. The pairing brings together one of the most popular young superstars in the league and one of the most successful organizations in American sports history.
WATCH: Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers Live | Stream on Fubo with NBA League Pass
Luka Doncic is only 25 years old and has already had five First-Team All-NBA selections before even joining the Lakers. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals last year and is regarded as one of the most dominant players in the NBA today. He makes Los Angeles one of the most exciting teams in the league and instant title contenders for the foreseeable future.
This season, Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists before being traded. He has put up some of the best offensive statistics to start an NBA career in history, and his popularity is about to rise to an even higher level now that he is wearing purple and gold. Alongside his idol LeBron James, the two might create one of the best offenses in recent memory.
WATCH: Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers Live | Stream on Fubo with NBA League Pass
This is the type of player that fans will want to watch on a nightly basis, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV and NBA League Pass have you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of Doncic's career in Los Angeles.
Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers Games
Where to Watch
Schedule
Tue, Feb 11, 2025 7:30 PM Home Utah Jazz
Wed, Feb 12, 2025 6:00 PM Away Utah Jazz
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 7:00 PM Away Portland Trail Blazers
Sat, Feb 22, 2025 5:30 PM Away Denver Nuggets
Tue, Feb 25, 2025 7:00 PM Home Dallas Mavericks
Thu, Feb 27, 2025 7:30 PM Home Minnesota Timberwolves
Fri, Feb 28, 2025 7:00 PM Home Los Angeles Clippers
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 6:30 PM Home Los Angeles Clippers
Tue, Mar 4, 2025 7:30 PM Home New Orleans Pelicans
Thu, Mar 6, 2025 7:00 PM Home New York Knicks
Sat, Mar 8, 2025 5:30 PM Away Boston Celtics
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 4:30 PM Away Brooklyn Nets
Thu, Mar 13, 2025 4:30 PM Away Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Mar 14, 2025 6:30 PM Away Denver Nuggets
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 12:30 PM Home Phoenix Suns
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 7:30 PM Home Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Mar 19, 2025 7:00 PM Home Denver Nuggets
Sat, Mar 22, 2025 7:30 PM Home Chicago Bulls
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 4:00 PM Away Orlando Magic
Wed, Mar 26, 2025 4:30 PM Away Indiana Pacers
Thu, Mar 27, 2025 5:00 PM Away Chicago Bulls
Sat, Mar 29, 2025 5:00 PM Away Memphis Grizzlies
Mon, Mar 31, 2025 7:30 PM Home Houston Rockets
Thu, Apr 3, 2025 7:00 PM Home Golden State Warriors
Fri, Apr 4, 2025 7:30 PM Home New Orleans Pelicans
Sun, Apr 6, 2025 12:30 PM Away Oklahoma City Thunder
Tue, Apr 8, 2025 5:00 PM Away Oklahoma City Thunder
Wed, Apr 9, 2025 4:30 PM Away Dallas Mavericks
Fri, Apr 11, 2025 7:30 PM Home Houston Rockets
Sun, Apr 13, 2025 12:30 PM Away Portland Trail Blazers