How to watch LSU vs Arkansas, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Arkansas Razorbacks will host the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday for a key SEC matchup.
LSU is riding a five-game winning streak after a 29-26 overtime victory against the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels on October 12. Despite a slow start to the season with a loss to USC in the opener, the Tigers have found their rhythm.
Arkansas is coming off a bye week after a big 19-14 home victory over the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers on October 5. The Razorbacks are undefeated at home this season, with strong defensive performances, allowing 21 or fewer points in four of their six games.
#8 LSU vs. Arkansas
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
LSU -2.5 vs. Arkansas
O/U: 56.5
