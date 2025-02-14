How to Watch LOVB Classic: Live Stream League One Volleyball, TV Channel, Schedule
The League One Volleyball Classic will begin on Friday, February 14th, and run through Sunday, February 16th, featuring many of the best indoor volleyball players in the world at Municipal Arena in Kansas City.
WATCH: League One Volleyball Classic Live | Stream on ESPN+
All six of the League One Volleyball teams will compete in this LOVB Classic with a twist. The professionals will play along side some of the top junior players, helping show the young atheletes what it takes to reach the top of their games.
Olympic Gold medal winner Kelsey Robinson Cook will take the floor this week for LOVB Atlanta, looking to show she is still one of the best in the business. She is a three-time Olympic medalist and won the World Championships in 2014.
This is a great event for volleyball fans, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
- Date: Friday, February 14th- Sunday, February 16th
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch live)
Schedule:
Fri, February 14th
LOVB Madison vs LOVB Houston
2:30 PM PST
LOVB Austin vs LOVB Salt Lake
5:00 PM PST
Sat, February 15th
Not Determined vs LOVB Omaha
2:30 PM PST
Not Determined vs LOVB Atlanta
5:00 PM PST
Sun, February 16th
Not Determined vs Not Determined
11:30 AM PST
Not Determined vs Not Determined
2:30 PM PST
Not Determined vs Not Determined
5:30 PM PST