How to watch Louisville vs. Clemson, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Louisville Cardinals head to Death Valley on Saturday night for an ACC showdown with the No. 11 Clemson Tigers.
Louisville is coming off a 31-27 win over Boston College in their last game. After falling behind, Louisville’s offense found its spark and delivered 21 unanswered points to steal the game, even while losing the turnover battle 3-0.
On the flip side, Clemson’s been in cruise control lately. The Tigers ranked No. 11, come into the matchup well-rested after a bye week. Their last game saw them putting up 48 points against Virginia, showing off their offensive firepower.
WATCH: Louisville vs. #11 Clemson Live | Stream free on Fubo
Louisville vs. #11 Clemson
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Louisville vs. #11 Clemson (-10.5)
O/U: 62.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.