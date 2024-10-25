How to watch Louisville vs Boston College, free live stream, TV channel info
By Kilty Cleary
The Louisville Cardinals will head to Alumni Stadium to face off against the Boston College Eagles in an ACC matchup on Friday night.
Louisville will be looking to bounce back after a 52-45 loss to Miami. Their offense is firing on all cylinders and will look to put up some big numbers again to take down the Eagles. Meanwhile, Boston College is also hungry for a win after a 42-21 loss to Virginia Tech and will look to the home crowd to get them fired up and knock off Louisville on their home turf.
Tune into all the ACC action on Friday night under the lights, here is everything you need to know to catch the action.
WATCH: Louisville vs. Boston College Live | Stream free on Fubo
Louisville vs. Boston College
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Louisville (-7.5) vs. Boston College
O/U: 53.5
