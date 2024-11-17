How to watch Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots, free live stream, channel
The New England Patriots are set to host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend on Sunday at 1 pm ET.
The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a tough position with a 4-5 record, and only 3 divisional games left. The NFC West is still up for grabs with the Arizona Cardinals only in the lead from the Rams by 2 wins. The Rams will need to perform better on the offensive side if they want to progress as last week neither QB Matthew Stafford nor RB Kyren Williams had a touchdown in last week's loss against the Miami Dolphins.
The New England Patriots have finally found some sort of a grove this season after winning two of their last three games. The only loss coming to a game-winning OT felid goal by the Tennessee Titans. #3 overall draft pick QB Drake Maye looks to be the Patriots franchise guy, and they will work to build an offense around him in the coming years.
Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams (-5) at New England Patriots
O/U: 44
