How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training
- Date: Thursday, February 20th-Tuesday, March 11th
- TV Channel: MLB.TV (Watch Now) (Out-of-Market Only)
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Live | Stream on Fubo with MLB.TV
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Dodgers have become the evil empire of the West in baseball, and after winning the World Series in 2024, they have added even more talent to their roster. The superstar trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman remain at the top of the Los Angeles lineup, and they have also added some major talent to their starting rotation with Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki joining the squad.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in. FuboTV and MLB.TV has you covered, so you do not miss out on a single second of the games this year.
Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Schedule
Feb 20 Thursday Cubs at Dodgers 1:05
Feb 21 Friday Dodgers at Cubs 1:05
Feb 22 Saturday Royals at Dodgers 1:05
Feb 23 Sunday Padres at Dodgers 1:05
Feb 24 Monday Dodgers at Reds 1:05
Feb 25 Tuesday Mariners at Dodgers 1:05
Feb 26 Wednesday Dodgers at Brewers 1:10
Feb 27 Thursday Dodgers at Rockies 1:10
Feb 28 Friday Angels at Dodgers 6:05
Mar 1 Saturday Giants at Dodgers 1:05
Mar 2 Sunday White Sox at Dodgers 1:05
Mar 2 Sunday Dodgers at A's 1:05
Mar 4 Tuesday Reds at Dodgers 6:05
Mar 5 Wednesday Dodgers at Angels 1:10
Mar 6 Thursday Rangers at Dodgers 1:05
Mar 7 Friday Dodgers at Mariners 6:40
Mar 8 Saturday Dodgers at White Sox 1:05
Mar 9 Sunday A's at Dodgers 1:05
Mar 10 Monday Diamondbacks at Dodgers 1:05
Mar 11 Tuesday Guardians at Dodgers 1:05