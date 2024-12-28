How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the New England Patriots in week 17 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
WATCH: Chargers vs Patriots Live
The Chargers had lost three of their last four games before picking up a huge win over Denver last week. They should get JK Dobbins back in this matchup, who they severely need for a playoff run. He is an explosive running back who is averaging just under five yards a carry this season.
New England seems to have found something in Drake Maye. The rookie signal-caller has looked great recently and is producing without any elite offensive weapons around him. Last week against Buffalo, he threw for 261 yards and two touchdown passes while also gaining 30 yards on the ground.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chargers (-270) vs Patriots (+220)
Spread: LAC -6
O/U: 42.5