How to Watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Liverpool will face Wolverhampton in this Premier League action on Sunday, February 15th, at Anfield.
Liverpool remains the best team in the English Premier League, with 17 wins and 57 points during their campaign. They have built up a +35 goal differential in only 24 matches thanks to 22 from Mohamed Salah and eight more a piece from Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz. Wolverhampton will have their hands full as they try to avoid one of the bottom three spots in the standings. They are currently two points ahead of Leicester City, making any positive result a massive win for the club.
Potential Starting Lineups
Liverpool:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota
Wolverhampton:
Sa; Agbadou, Toti, Bueno; Semedo, Gomes, Andre, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes; Cunha
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton
- Date: Sunday, February 15th
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Liverpool: -650
Wolverhampton: +1000
Draw: +700
O/U: 3.5 (O -110) (U -120)