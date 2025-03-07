How to Watch LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025: Live Stream LIV Golf, TV Channel, Odds
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Date: Friday, March 7th - Sunday, March 9th
- TV Channel: FS1. FS2
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
WATCH: LIV Golf Hong Kong Live | Try for Free on FuboTV
LIV Golf Hong Kong kicks off on Friday, March 7th, and runs until Sunday, March 9th, featuring many of the top golfers in the world at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling.
As he often does, Jon Rahm enters as the favorite in Hong Kong to secure another win in the LIV Golf circuit. Despite being the biggest draw on the tour, Rahm still trails Adrian Meronk for first place in the 2025 Liv Golf standings. Meronk has racked up 44.66 points, while Rahm currently sits at 41. Joaquin
Niemann, who won the previous event in Adelaide, sits in third with 40 points. Rahm has finished sixth and tied for second in the two events this year.
Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, and Brooks Koepka are some of the other top competitors that will be competing in this three-day tournament. Koepka is looking to get on track and move up the standings after finishing seventh and thirty-third so far in his two appearances of 2025.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
LIV Golf Hong Kong Winner:
Jon Rahm +550
Joaquin Niemann +750
Tyrrell Hatton +800
Bryson DeChambeau +900
Cameron Smith +1600
Sergio Garcia +2000
David Puig +2000
Abraham Ancer +2000
Brooks Koepka +2000
Dean Burmester +2500
Paul Casey +2800
Marc Leishman +2800
Tom McKibbin +3000
Richard Bland +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Carlos Ortiz +3000
Lucas Herbert +3000
Cameron Tringale +4000
Sebastian Munoz +4000
Louis Oosthuizen +4000