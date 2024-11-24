How to Watch Lions vs Colts, Live Stream, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Detroit Lions will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 NFL action at 1 pm on Sunday.
At this point in the season, the Detroit Lions look virtually unstoppable. They have scored over 40 points in 4 different games this season, and have also scored over 50 points twice. They have been relatively healthy other than the devastating season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson, and are currently the team to beat in the NFC. They will have to take care of business in their 4 remaining divisional games as well as two heavyweight matchups against the Buffalo Bills and the San Fransisco 49ers.
WATCH: Lions vs. Colts live on fuboTV free on Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts are in a funky position to close out the season this year as they sit in second place in the AFC South with a losing record. Second-year QB Anthony Richardson was finally named the starter again for the rest of the year, and he showed why last week. The Colts beat the Jets by 1 point, and Richardson threw for 272 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. The Colts will need to finish the season strong to make the playoffs.
How to Watch Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts:
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-7.5) at Indianapolis Colts
O/U: 50.5
