How to Watch Lions vs Bears on Thanksgiving, Free Live Stream, TV Channel
To open up the 2024 NFL Thanksgiving slate of games, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears in a classic NFC North rivalry. The game will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field.
The Chicago Bears are the only NFC North team that doesn't have a positive record, and with one of the toughest schedules remaining, they will have a very hard time securing a spot in the playoffs. The Bears are also on a five-game losing streak, and have only scored over 20 points in 1 game during this drought. The offense hasn't been explosive enough behind rookie QB Caleb Williams, and they will try to keep developing their young roster for the future.
As one of the hottest teams in the league currently, the Detroit Lions have only lost one game all year, and it took place in week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, they have been virtually unstoppable, and don't look like they are slowing down anytime soon. The defense didn't allow a touchdown in the past two weeks, and QB Jared Goff is arguably having the best season of his career. The Lions are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
- Date: Thursday, November 28
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-9.5)
O/U: 48.5
