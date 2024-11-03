How to watch Lions at Packers for free, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will meet in an NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming on fuboTV.
The Lions are on a five-game winning streak. They’ve been a powerhouse offensively, posting at least 31 points in each of their last four games and topping 42 points in three of those contests. Their most recent domination came in Week 8, where they crushed the Tennessee Titans 52-14.
WATCH: Lions vs. Packers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Green Bay, however, is not far behind. The Packers have won four consecutive games, including a tight 30-27 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Jordan Love has been lighting up the scoreboard, throwing for 15 touchdowns in just six games, and the Packers have scored at least 24 points in all but one of their games this season.
WATCH: Lions vs. Packers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, November 3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)