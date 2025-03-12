How to Watch Lille vs Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream UEFA Champions League, TV Channel, Lineups, Odds
Lille OSC vs Borussia Dortmund
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Time: 1:45 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
Lille OSC will face Borussia Dortmund in this UEFA Champions League matchup on Wednesday, March 12th, at Decathlon Arena.
This is the second leg of the Round of 16 matchup between these two clubs. Lille is looking to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in club history, and they enter with confidence after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
Jonathan David leads Lille with six goals and two assists, looking to make his mark in this match. At only 25 years of age, he is already a prolific scorer and will be asked to provide for his club on the offensive end. Serhou Guirassy will try to be the hero for Dortmund, who enter as the slight favorite. Guirassy has ten goals in eleven matches, making him a good bet to get his club on the board in this one.
This is a great Champions League matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Potential Starting Lineups
Lille:
Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Ismaily; Bouaddi, Andre, Mukau; Mbappe, David, Haraldsson
Borussia Dortmund:
Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Guirassy
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lille: +170
Borussia Dortmund: +155
Draw: +230
O/U: 2.5 (O -115) (U -115)