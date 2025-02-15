How to Watch Leicester City vs Arsenal: Live Stream Premier League, TV Channel
Leicester City will face Arsenal in this Premier League action on Saturday, February 15th, at King Power Stadium.
WATCH: Leicester City vs Arsenal Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Arsenal is one of the powerhouse clubs in the English Premier League this year and is in second place with 50 points and a +27 goal differential. Over the last five matchups between these two clubs, Arsenal has outscored Leicester City 12-4. Kai Havertz leads Arsenal with nine goals, while Bukayo Saka has been setting up his teammates with ten assists in 16 matches. Leicester City will look for Jamie Vardy to have a big performance and keep them in this one. Vardy leads the team with seven goals.
Potential Starting Lineups
Leicester City:
Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Decordova-Reid, El Khannouss, Ayew; Vardy
Arsenal:
Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling
WATCH: Premier League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Leicester City vs Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Leicester City: +750
Arsenal: -380
Draw: +475
O/U: 2.5 (O -175) (U +130)