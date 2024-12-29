How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints in week 17 of the NFL season at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 29th.
The Raiders would probably be wise to lose this game and secure one of the top two picks in the NFL draft, but that is not on the players' minds as they are playing for their own future. Brock Bowers is already a star in the league and will greatly benefit if they pick up one of the top quarterbacks out of college.
The Saints have spiraled after such a good start to the year. They have lost ten out of their last thirteen games, and it seems like forever ago that they won their first two games of the year, 47-10 and 44-19. Injuries have been the main issue, but there are many to address this offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Raiders (-125) vs Saints (+105)
Spread: LV -2
O/U: 37.5