How to watch Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams time, TV channel, live stream
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to sunny California to take on the Los Angeles Rams in an afternoon showdown that starts at 4:05 pm EST.
The Las Vegas Raiders have recently made a quarterback switch from Gardner Minshew to Aiden O'Connell. It didn't seem to make much of a difference in the offense last week though, as the Raiders still lost by multiple scores. The offense also took a massive hit last week when star WR Devante Adams was traded to the New York Jets.
The Los Angeles Rams currently sit in last place of the NFC West, and have only one win, which came in week 3 when they upset the 49ers by 3 points. With WRs Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp still out with injuries, RB Kyren William has to take most of the offensive load which creates a one-dimensional offense.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, October 20th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams (-7)
O/U: 43.5