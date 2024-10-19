How to watch Lakers vs Warriors, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Lakers will wrap up their preseason with a showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Los Angeles is on the second night of a back-to-back. After knocking off the Suns last night, the Lakers are aiming to finish their preseason on a high note with a two-game winning streak.
The Warriors picked up their fifth win of the preseason after knocking off the Lakers on Tuesday and will look to stay undefeated in the preseason with another win tonight.
WATCH: Lakers vs. Warriors Live | Stream free on Fubo
Tune in tonight and catch the final preseason NBA action before the regular season starts next week.
WATCH: Lakers vs. Warriors Live | Stream free on Fubo
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date: Friday, October 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors (-10.5)
O/U: 218.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.