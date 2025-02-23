How to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Lakers vs Nuggets Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in this NBA matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday, February 22nd.
Los Angeles is looking to get Luka Doncic going in a Lakers uniform. The superstar point guard has scored 44 points in three games with the team since being traded from Dallas. Doncic is better than that, and it is an adjustment now playing next to one of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James. This could be his breakout game with his new team, as he goes up against his friend Nikola Jokic.
Jokic has led Denver on a nine-game winning streak as the Nuggets have moved up third in the Western Conference standings. The three-time NBA MVP is putting up ridiculous numbers, nearly averaging a 30-point triple-double this season, but he needs to keep going above and beyond if Jokic wants to add another MVP to his trophy case.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lakers: +200
Nuggets: -240
Spread: DEN -6.5
O/U: 243.5