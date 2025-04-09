How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks: Live Stream Luka Doncic vs Anthony Davis, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Wednesday, April 9th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks in this NBA matchup at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, April 9th.
Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time since being traded to the Lakers. Mavericks fans still adore Doncic, and he should receive a warm ovation, making this one of the biggest NBA games of the season. In six full seasons in Dallas, Doncic was a five-time first-team All-NBA selection and the Rookie of the Year, leading his team to the NBA Finals last season.
Anthony Davis also faces his former team for the first time since the massive blockbuster trade. Davis won the 2020 NBA title with Los Angeles and may have his jersey retired by the Lakers one day. LeBron James misses having his great friend and superstar teammate by his side; getting Doncic in return makes it bittersweet for both clubs. Dallas has lost two games in a row, but should be locked into the nine-ten play-in tournament spot.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
