How to Watch Lakers vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Boston Celtics in this NBA matchup at the TD Garden on Saturday, March 8th.
The Lakers have been the hottest team in the NBA since trading for Luka Doncic and have moved all the way up to the second seed in the West after winning eight games in a row. Doncic has turned Los Angeles into a year contender for the forseeable future, after the Lakers have stuggled to get over the hump since their 2020 championship run. LeBron James is playing like a thirty year old, at the age of forty, and is still somehow one of the best players in the league.
The reigning champions will be ready for this matchup, as this could be a potential 2025 NBA Finals preview. Boston always wants to be at their best against LA, but this particular meeting feels bigger. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown wish to show the fans that all the excitement around the Lakers is overblown and they are still the team to beat. The Celtics have won three straight games, and Tatum is averaging just under 27 points per game this season.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Lakers: +190
Boston Celtics: -230
Spread: LAL +6.5
O/U: 225.5