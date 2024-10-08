How to watch Kraken vs. Blues, free live stream on NHL opening night
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024-25 NHL season is here, and the St. Louis Blues will hit the road to open the season against the Seattle Kraken this Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena. This is an early puck drop, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
WATCH: Kraken vs. Blues Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Blues may have missed the playoffs last season, but they have retooled their roster and added some toughness to the squad. Radek Faksa brings that physical edge the Blues have been missing, while Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway (both from Edmonton) will give the squad a mix of youth and skill.
Meanwhile, the Kraken have some young guns of their own but are facing a bit of uncertainty. Matty Beniers, who was expected to take a big leap last year, struggled to find consistency. They welcome forward Chandler Stephenson, Josh Mahura, and Brandon Montour to replace the departed defensive duo of Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz.
WATCH: Kraken vs. Blues Live | Stream free on Fubo
This will be a great NHL Opening Night tonight to start the 2024-25 season, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.
Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Kraken (-155) vs. St. Louis Blues (+130)
O/U: 6
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.