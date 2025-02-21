How to Watch Knicks vs Cavaliers: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trail
The New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in this NBA matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, February 21st.
The Knicks are eight games back from first and two and a half games back from second in the Eastern Conference. Unless they go on a run down the stretch, it will be tough for them to catch Boston or Clevland in front of them, but they are nicely positioned to host a first-round playoff series. The combination of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns has worked wonders for New York this season.
Cleveland has a five-and-a-half-game lead in the East and is on a historic franchise pace with 45 wins and only 10 losses. At this point, they are really only competing with Oklahoma City to secure home court in the finals should the two meet down the road. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in his last game, and the Cavaliers will likely continue to roll post-All-Star break.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Friday, February 21st
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Knicks: +290
Cavaliers: -380
Spread: CLE -8.5
O/U: 242.5