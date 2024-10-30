The Big Lead

How to watch Kings vs Sharks, free live stream, TV channel for Tuesday night

Catch the Kings and Sharks on Tuesday night with live-stream info.

By Kilty Cleary

Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The LA Kings are taking their two-game win streak up the coast to SAP Center for a late-night face-off against the San Jose Sharks. After a strong start to the season, the Kings are looking to pile on another win against a Sharks team that has had a rough start, to say the least.

The action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, and we’re ready to break down what to expect from this California showdown!

WATCH: Kings vs. Sharks Live | Stream free on Fubo

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks

  • Date: Tuesday, October 29
  • Time: 10:00  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Los Angeles Kings (-300) vs. San Jose Sharks (+250)

O/U: 6

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.