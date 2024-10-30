How to watch Kings vs Sharks, free live stream, TV channel for Tuesday night
Catch the Kings and Sharks on Tuesday night with live-stream info.
By Kilty Cleary
The LA Kings are taking their two-game win streak up the coast to SAP Center for a late-night face-off against the San Jose Sharks. After a strong start to the season, the Kings are looking to pile on another win against a Sharks team that has had a rough start, to say the least.
The action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, and we’re ready to break down what to expect from this California showdown!
WATCH: Kings vs. Sharks Live | Stream free on Fubo
Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks
- Date: Tuesday, October 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Kings (-300) vs. San Jose Sharks (+250)
O/U: 6
