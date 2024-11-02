How to watch Kentucky vs Tennessee, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Kentucky Wildcats will head to Knoxville on Saturday to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a primetime SEC showdown at Neyland Stadium.
The Wildcats are coming off a rough 24-10 loss to Auburn last week. Now on a three-game losing streak, the Wildcats are in serious need of a turnaround. A win against a top-10 Tennessee team would do just that, but it’s a tall order.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is rolling. Sitting at No. 7 in the rankings, the Vols have had a stellar season and are fresh off a bye week following a huge 24-17 win over Alabama on Oct. 19. The Vols boast a high-powered offense, averaging 473.6 yards per game and a stingy defense, allowing just 259.0 yards per game.
Kentucky vs. #7 Tennessee
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kentucky vs. #7 Tennessee (-17.5)
O/U: 45.5
