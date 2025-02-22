How to Watch Kentucky vs Alabama: Live Stream College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, February 22nd, at Coleman Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Alabama is the fourth-ranked team in the country but is coming off back-to-back losses to Auburn and Missouri. Mark Sears scored 35 points in the Crimson Tide's most recent loss, but it was still not enough. He will look to have another big performance in what could be a get-right game for Alabama. They are two games back from first place in the SEC standings.
The Wildcats are looking to build some momentum before March. They have won three out of their last four games, including a win over number five-ranked Tennessee. They have not been spectacular in conference play, with a 7-6 record against SEC opponents, but they have only suffered two other losses on the year. Kentucky has the talent to advance come tournament time, but they need to start showing they are a contender against tougher competition sooner rather than later.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kentucky (+475) vs Alabama (-750)
Spread: ALA -11.5
O/U: 180.5